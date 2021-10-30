Video: Weston McKennie rockets one in off the bar to tee up an exciting finish

Weston McKennie has fired some life into Juventus by giving them hope of earning some points against Verona, with the scoreline set at 2-1 with just 10 minutes left of the 90.

The home side had been in full control with a 2-0 lead for much of the match, but they may not be feeling so comfortably now as they look to hold on for victory.

McKennie was one of the names that came in off the bench as we look to get back into the game, and he made no mistake when given the chance to get on the scoresheet, firing a rocket from the edge of the box in off the under side of the crossbar.

GOALS IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES FOR WESTON MCKENNIE 🚀🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/b7efcbSmaN — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 30, 2021

Can we get ourselves level or maybe more before that final whistle?

Patrick