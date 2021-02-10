Videos

Video: Weston McKennie shows his power as he runs down Inter Milan

February 10, 2021 - 9:31 pm

Weston McKennie has emerged as a big player for Juventus this season, and this highlight from last night shows just why he is becoming a fans favourite.

The USA international has shown that he can be just as valuable in attack, with some crucial match-winning goals, and this clip from last night highlights just how much he is willing to work for his team.

McKennie was steaming forwards with the Old Lady on the attack, and had to pull on the breaks to stop himself, before chasing the ball down in two phases, eventually intercepting the cross having run half the length of the entire pitch.

How many other players in the team have shown this level of effort?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Leeds eyeing Juventus outcast as Raphinha replacement

February 10, 2021

Watch: Antonio Conte risks wrath of Serie A with middle-finger salute

February 10, 2021

Conte claims his Inter side are ‘frightening’ for Juventus

February 10, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.