Video – Weston McKennie thanks Juventus for the support before travelling to Leeds

While his Juventus teammates were suffering another defeat at the hands of Monza, Weston McKennie was taking the trip to England to compete his transfer to Leeds United.

Before his departure, the American thanked the Bianconeri for all the support, while wishing them good luck in Italian, though he apologized for not being able to speak the language fluently.

The Texan seemed to be in his usual pleasant mood as he’s set to begin his adventure in the Premier League.