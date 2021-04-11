Videos

Video: Weston McKennie wastes little time to get on the scoresheet

April 11, 2021 - 3:39 pm

Weston McKennie has come off the bench to put Juventus ahead by two, leaving Genoa with little chance of the points.

The Old Lady have put in a solid all-round performance, with very little chances going their opponents way.

Kulusevski put our side ahead after only four minutes, before that lead was doubled just over 20 minutes later.

Gianluca Scamacca did pull one back just after the break, but Weston McKennie’s breakaway goal will surely seal the win for Juve.



Pictures courtesy of MaxSport

Patrick

