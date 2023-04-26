Video – What the stats analytics reveal ahead of Inter-Juventus

In the latest installment of “Serie Analytics”, the official Serie A YouTube channel provides some interesting data ahead of Wednesday’s decisive second leg between Inter and Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-final.

The players’ positionings explain how the Bianconeri prefer to lay low and harry their opponents on counterattacks, while the Nerazzurri will probably have more possession.

Moreover, Inter could have scored more goals and conceded less based on what their XG data suggests, while the opposite is true for Juventus.