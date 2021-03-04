Video – Whem Barbara Bonansea scored a brace against Milan ladies

Juventus women are set to play against Milan on March 7, and the club decided to remember some of their good memories against the Rossoneri via their twitter account.

On 17 February 2019, barbara Bonasea sealed the victory for the Bianconeri with two well-taken goals.

The 29-year-old pounced on a brilliant through ball from Cristiana Girelli to beat the keeper and open the scoring.

Girelli once again fed Bonansea, and the latter rounded the defender before directing his shot towards the bottom near corner and sealing her brace in the process.

Good luck on Sunday, ladies!