Club News

Video – Whem Barbara Bonansea scored a brace against Milan ladies

March 4, 2021 - 11:30 pm

Juventus women are set to play against Milan on March 7, and the club decided to remember some of their good memories against the Rossoneri via their twitter account.

On 17 February 2019, barbara Bonasea sealed the victory for the Bianconeri with two well-taken goals.

The 29-year-old pounced on a brilliant through ball from Cristiana Girelli to beat the keeper and open the scoring.

Girelli once again fed Bonansea, and the latter rounded the defender before directing his shot towards the bottom near corner and sealing her brace in the process.

Good luck on Sunday, ladies!

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juve to rely on Bernardeschi against Lazio and Porto

March 4, 2021

How much Juventus are expected to gain from McKennie’s purchase

March 4, 2021

Video – Bettega Volley is the goal of the day

March 4, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.