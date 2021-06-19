Video – When Boniperti and Del Piero shared a special moment during the stadium inaugural

On Friday, Juventus supporters received sad news. Juventus legend and former club president Gianpiero Boniperti had passed away at the age 92. So let’s rewind back to a magical night from ten years ago

The 8th of September 2011 was undoubtedly a special night for Juventus fans. That evening witnessed the opening ceremony of the new stadium.

Sitting on the famous bench, Alessandro Del Piero and Boniperti were the two rightful icons chosen to launch the celebrations.

The late legend told how his story with the Bianconeri began, and still going 65 years later.