Video – When Buffon made his Parma debut at the age of 17

On Thursday, Parma officially announced the sensational return of Gianluigi Buffon to the club.

The legendary goalkeeper left the Crociati twenty years ago to become an icon for both Juventus and the Italian national team – whilst also spending one season with PSG.

The 43-year-old is still going strong, and wants to help the recently-relegated side in climbing their way back to Serie A.

Therefore, Gigi will be making his return to his first club 26 years after his initial debut with the senior team, when he shocked the world with his brilliant performance against Roberto Baggio’s Milan at the tender age of 17.