Video – When Caceres and Del Piero Sealed the Derby d’Italia victory

Juventus are set to host Inter inside the Allianz stadium on Saturday evening in a must-win encounter for the Old Lady.

The club’s official Twitter account took us back in time to 2012, when Juventus won the Derby d’Italia, as they head on towards their first Scudetto title since their return to Serie A.

Whilst the first half ended goalless, the introduction of Alessandro Del Piero in the second period changed the outcome of the match.

Martin Caceres opened the scoring with a towering header, and legendary captain secured the result with a clever finish following a brilliant through ball from Claudio Marchisio.