Video – When Costa and Bernardeschi combined to score the winner in Cagliari

While Juventus prepare for their away meeting against Cagliari later in the evening, the club’s official Twitter account continues to recall some of our happy memories in Sardinia.

In the summer of 2017, Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa were the two major signings at Juventus. Although the two wingers mostly failed to live up to the expectations, they enjoyed a common pleasant moment in their first season with the Old Lady.

During the Bianconeri’s visit to Cagliari in January 2018, the Brazilian provided a sublime assist for the Italian after some neat footwork, as the two combined to score the lone goal of the encounter.