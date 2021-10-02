ligt
Club News

Video – When De Ligt sealed the winner for Juventus in the Derby

October 2, 2021 - 3:00 pm

On Saturday, Torino and Juventus will clash heads in the famous Derby della Mole, and the club’s official Twitter account took us back to 2019 for the two teams encounter at the Olympic Stadium in Turin.

Matthijs de Ligt turned out to be the ultimate hero for Maurizio Sarri’s men, scoring the match’s lone goal in the second half.

A corner kick reached Gonzalo Higuain at the back post, and the Argentine set up the Dutchman who smashed home his first goal with the Old Lady.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

morata

Juventus legend explains how Morata, Dybala and Chiesa can fit in one formation

October 2, 2021
Torino v Juventus

The interesting stats and facts ahead of Torino – Juventus

October 2, 2021
Boniperti Agnelli

Christillin reveals how Gianni Agnelli used to prank Boniperti following the Derby

October 2, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.