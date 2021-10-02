Video – When De Ligt sealed the winner for Juventus in the Derby

On Saturday, Torino and Juventus will clash heads in the famous Derby della Mole, and the club’s official Twitter account took us back to 2019 for the two teams encounter at the Olympic Stadium in Turin.

Matthijs de Ligt turned out to be the ultimate hero for Maurizio Sarri’s men, scoring the match’s lone goal in the second half.

A corner kick reached Gonzalo Higuain at the back post, and the Argentine set up the Dutchman who smashed home his first goal with the Old Lady.