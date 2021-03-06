Video – When Del Piero sealed a vital win against Lazio

As Juventus continue their final preparations for their important encounter against Lazio on Saturday night, the club’s twitter account had been posting some of the happiest memories against the capital side.

The 2011/12 season is fondly remembered by the Bianconeri fans after winning the first Scudetto since the demotion to Serie B.

However, things could have turned out differently if it wasn’t for a crucial win against Lazio.

Simone Pepe opened the scoring from an acrobatic effort, but Stefano Mauri equalized for the visitors.

Luckily for Juventus, Alessandro Del Piero was once again the savior with another historic freekick late in the match.