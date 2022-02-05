Club News

Video – When Del Piero sealed an incredible comeback win over Verona

February 5, 2022 - 6:00 pm

While Juventus prepare to host Hellas Verona on Sunday, the club’s official Twitter account recalled a brilliant come-from-behind win from the archives.

On the 15th of December 1996, the Gialloblu shocked the Old Lady by taking a 2-0 lead thanks to Filippo Maniero’s brace.

However, Sergio Porrini pulled one back for the bianconeri just before the end of the first half.

In the second period, Alessandro Del Piero took over the show. The iconic number 10 scored the equalizer from the spot, before grabbing the winner with his signature goal – cutting form the left and sending his strike towards the top far corner.

