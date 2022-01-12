Video – When Del Piero’s brace secured the Italian Super cup in 2002

On Wednesday night, Juventus are set to meet Inter at the San Siro for the Italian Super Cup.

The club’s Twitter account took us 20 years back in time for a triumph signed by Alessandro Del Piero.

Parma took an early lead through Marco Di Vaio, but the Bianconeri legend equalized after being put through by Marcelo Salas.

Marcelo Zalayeta entered in the second half, and he immediately provided the captain with assist for the winner.