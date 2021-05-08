Video – When Di Vaio and Thuram secured Juve’s win over Milan

As we continue to approach Juve’s crucial encounter against Milan which will take place at the Allianz stadium on Sunday night, the club’s Twitter account has been taking us through the memory lane.

On the 10th of November 2002, the Bianconeri sealed the win thanks to two counter-attacks in the first half.

Alessandro Del Piero fed Marco Di Vaio who opened the scoring, as Paolo Maldini was left abandoned by his teammates at the back.

Juve’s legendary number 10 was also behind the second goal, assisting Lilian Thuram who managed to double the lead.

Andrea Pirlo scored for the Rossoneri from the spot, but it wasn’t enough, as the Old Lady won the day.