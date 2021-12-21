Club News

Video – When Dybala and Cuadrado led the way for Juventus against Cagliari in 2018

December 21, 2021 - 6:30 pm

While Juventus prepare to host Cagliari for the final match of the year, the club’s official Twitter account reminded us of one of our happy memories against the Isolani.

In November 2018, Paulo Dybala opened the scoring with a clinical strike following some neat footwork.

The visitors equalized through Joao Pedro but the Old Lady restored her lead two minutes later thanks to an own goal.

In the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo noticed Juan Cuadrado’s hot sprint from the left and the Colombian sealed the win with a cool finish.

