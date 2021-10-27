Club News

Video – When Dybala’s magnificent curler made the difference between Juventus and Sassuolo

October 27, 2021 - 2:45 pm

Prior to Wednesday’s Serie A contest against Sassuolo, Juve’s official Twitter account has reminded us of some of our happy memories when facing the Emilians.

In March 2016, Paulo Dybala’s lone goal was enough to seal all three points for the Old Lady.

Juan Cuadrado provided the Argentine with the assist and the latter produced a fabulous curler that landed in the far corner.

Will La Joya produce another masterpiece today’s match, or is it going to be someone else’s turn to shine?

