Club News

Video – When Ferrara and Jugovic sealed Juventus victory in Verona

October 30, 2021 - 2:31 pm

On Saturday evening, Juventus will attempt to relaunch their campaign with an away win against Hellas Verona, following their shocking defeat at home at the hands of Sassuolo

The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account reminded us of a memorable win against the Gialloblu that dates back to May 1997.

Ciro Ferrara nodded home the first goal from close range, but it was Vladimir Jugovic who stole the headlines with a wonderful long-range rocket from a dead-ball in the final minute.

