Video – When Higuain scored the winner against Fiorentina on his Juventus debut

November 6, 2021 - 3:30 pm

While Juventus prepare to host Fiorentina, the club’s Twitter account reminded us of some of the happy memories against the Tuscans at the Allianz stadium.

On the first day of the 2016/17 season, the Bianconeri took the lead when Giorgio Chiellini’s cross found Sami Khedira’s head.

The Viola pulled off an equalizer, but Gonzalo Hiaguain made his Juventus debut from the bench, and immediately made an impact at his new home, as he scored the winner with a clinical finish.

