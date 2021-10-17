Video – When Higuain’s superb strike was the difference between Juventus and Roma

On Sunday night, Juventus will host Roma for a crucial encounter at the Allianz Stadium, where they often had the upper hand against their capital foes.

In 2016/17, the clash between the two sides was decided by a brilliant strike from Gonzalo Higuain early in the match.

The Argentine maintained the ball following a battle against Daniele De Rossi, before running towards the edge of the box, leaving Kostas Manolas on the ground and launching a venomous shot that left no chance for Wojciech Szczesny.