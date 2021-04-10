Club News

Video – When Juventus dismantled Genoa in 2017

April 10, 2021 - 9:00 pm

Juventus are preparing to take on Genoa at the Allianz stadium on Sunday afternoon, and the club’s official Twitter has took back in time to relive some of the happy Bianconeri memories against the Grifone.

On the 23rd of April 2017, Max Allegri’s men completely dominated their opponents in a 4-0 hammering.

Whilst Ezequiel Munoz opened the scoring with an own goal, Paulo Dybala doubled the lead following a give-and-go with Sami Khedira.

Mario Mandzukic made it 3-0 with stunning half-volley, and Leonardo Bonucci put his stamp on the victory with a spectacular long-range effort after breaking his way through the visitors’ lines.

