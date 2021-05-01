Video – When Juventus made it rain in Udine

When Juve made it rain in Udine

Whilst Juventus are preparing to take on Udinese away from home on Sunday, the club’s official Twitter account naturally took the opportunity to remind us of the thrilling encounter from 2017/18.

Although the hosts took an early lead through Stipe Perica, the Old Lady ended up punishing the Zebrette with six goals – despite playing with ten men for most of the match due to Mario Mandzukic’s dismissal.

Samir Khedira was the unlikely author of a hattrick, Daniele Rugani and Miralem Pjanic also found themselves on the scoresheet, as the match ended 6-2 in favor of the defending champions.