Video – When Juventus met Messi on the pitch for the first time

August 11, 2021 - 1:00 am

Last Sunday, Barcelona shrugged off Juventus in a 3-0 routing to win the Gamper trophy. However, these two giants had shared the stage for the same occasion 15 years ago in what was a much more competitive encounter.

Despite the presence of a jaw-dropping list of word class talents – including Alessandro Del Piero, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldinho and Andres Iniesta – an 18-year-old stole the highlights, leaving everyone watching in awe.

Although the Bianconeri eventually won the shootouts following a 2-2 draw, Lionel Messi ran the show for the Blaugrana, with his brilliant runs and dribbles plus his incredible passes, including a magical assist for Iniesta’s goal.

