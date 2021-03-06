Club News

Video – When Juventus scored six goals against Lazio

March 6, 2021 - 2:45 pm

Juventus are set to welcome Lazio on Saturday night, and the club’s official twitter account decided to remind their rivals of one humiliating result.

In the 1993/94 season, the Bianconeri managed to score 6 goals in the Biancocelesti net, as the final result showed a 6-1 victory for Giovanni Trapattoni’s men.

However, Juve left the best for last, as the magnificent Roberto Baggio brilliantly dribbled his way into the Lazio penalty box before expertly finishing his goal.

The Old Lady’s fans would be more than satisfied if their team scores half of that tally.

