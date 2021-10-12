Club News

Video – When Juve’s “MVP” midfield shell-shocked Roma

October 12, 2021 - 9:00 pm

On Sunday, Juventus will attempt to maintain their winning streak when they host Roma at the Allianz Stadium.

Therefore, we take you back to the 2011/12 season, when the Old Lady’s golden MVP midfield (Claudio Marchisio, Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo) dismantled a 10-man Giallorossi side.

Vidal scored the first two, and Pirlo pounced on the rebound after seeing his spot kick saved to make it 3-0 before half time.

Marchisio added one more in the second period with a brilliant low drive as the match ended with four unanswered goals.

