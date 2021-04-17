Video – When Lichtsteiner and Giaccherini were the heroes against Atalanta

Before Juve’s the important clash on Sunday, let’s relieve one the most important matches played against Atalanta away from home.

Whilst chasing their first Scudetto title post-Calciopoli, the Old Lady had to secure a victory in Bergamo.

After a goalless first half, Andrea Pirlo’s superb cross was met by Stephan Lichtsteiner’s diving header, as the Swiss was the unlikely author of the opening goal.

On one of his rare appearances, Luca Marrone provided a cheeky assist for Emanuele Giaccherini, as the Bianconeri sealed the victory with ten minutes left to play.