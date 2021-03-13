Club News

Video – When Llorente and Lichtsteiner conquered Sardinia

March 13, 2021 - 3:15 pm

Juventus are set to be welcomed by Cagliari on Sunday, and the club’s official Twitter account took us back all the way to the 2013/14 season to relive the encounter between the two sides.

Although the hosts took an early lead, the Bianconeri went on to score four goals to take the three points home.

Fernando Llorente scored a brace thanks to two sublime assists from Stephan Lichtsteiner, and the Swiss grabbed one for his own after a fumble from the Isolani goalkeeper.

Oh, and Claudio Marchisio put his name on the scoresheet with a spectacular long-range effort.

