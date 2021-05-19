Video – When Matri’s extra-time strike sealed a historic Coppa Italia for Juve

Whilst Juventus are preparing to take on Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night, the club’s official Twitter account took us back in time to a historic triumph in 2015.

The Old Lady had surprisingly failed to win the tournament since 1995, but a twenty-years of wait was ended by an unlikely hero.

Alessandro Matri’s second stint in Turin had been a short and mostly unmemorable one – perhaps completely forgettable if it wasn’t for his extra-time winner against Lazio in the final.

The Italian’s strike was hardly a pretty one, but and yet, it ended up being one for the history books, as it proved to be the difference between the two sides in a closely-contested battle at the Stadio Olimpico.