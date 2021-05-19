Club News

Video – When Matri’s extra-time strike sealed a historic Coppa Italia for Juve

May 19, 2021 - 1:00 am

Whilst Juventus are preparing to take on Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night, the club’s official Twitter account took us back in time to a historic triumph in 2015.

The Old Lady had surprisingly failed to win the tournament since 1995, but a twenty-years of wait was ended by an unlikely hero.

Alessandro Matri’s second stint in Turin had been a short and mostly unmemorable one – perhaps completely forgettable if it wasn’t for his extra-time winner against Lazio in the final.

The Italian’s strike was hardly a pretty one, but and yet, it ended up being one for the history books, as it proved to be the difference between the two sides in a closely-contested battle at the Stadio Olimpico.

