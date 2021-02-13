pjanic
Video – When Pjanic and Emre Can brought down Napoli

February 13, 2021 - 1:30 pm

In round 22 of Serie A, Juventus are set to play Napoli away from home on Saturday.

The Old Lady’s official twitter account decided to take us back in time when the two sides met at the formerly known San Paolo stadium in Naples two years ago

Miralem Pjanic opened the scoring with a wonderful free kick just after the dismissal of Partenopei goalkeeper Alex Meret, and Emre Can doubled the score with a deflected header.

The Bosnian playmaker was then sent off himself, and Jose Callejon’s goal brought the hosts back to the match.

Nonetheless, Juve were able to maintain their slim advantage, and took home all three points.

