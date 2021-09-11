Club News

Video – When Pogba and Vidal shocked Napoli in memorable Juventus win

September 11, 2021 - 1:00 pm

As Juventus prepare to take on Napoli at the Maradona Stadium, the club’s official Twitter brought us all the way back to 2015, when Max Allegri’s men produced a brilliant performance against their southern foes.

Paul Pogba broke the deadlock with a magical volley from a tough angle. Miguel Britos equalized the score in the second half, but Martin Caceres quickly restored the Old Lady’s lead.

Finally, Arturo Vidal sealed the victory with a thunderous shot from the edge of the box that landed in the top corner.

