Video – When Pogba and Vidal shocked Napoli in memorable Juventus win

As Juventus prepare to take on Napoli at the Maradona Stadium, the club’s official Twitter brought us all the way back to 2015, when Max Allegri’s men produced a brilliant performance against their southern foes.

Paul Pogba broke the deadlock with a magical volley from a tough angle. Miguel Britos equalized the score in the second half, but Martin Caceres quickly restored the Old Lady’s lead.

Finally, Arturo Vidal sealed the victory with a thunderous shot from the edge of the box that landed in the top corner.