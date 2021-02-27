Club News

Video – When Roberto Pereyra stunned Verona

February 27, 2021 - 4:00 pm

Juventus are set to play away at the Bentigodi stadium against Hellas Verona.

Therefore, the club’s official twitter account decided to take us back all the way to the 2014/15 season to celebrate an incredible goal scored by Roberto Pereyra against the Gialloblu.

Although the match ended 2-2, the Argentine’s opener rightfully stole all the highlights.

The current Udinese midfielder received the ball from midfield, took it all the way to the edge of the box, before unleashing a spectacular curler that landed in the top far corner of the goal.

