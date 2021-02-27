Video – When Roberto Pereyra stunned Verona

Juventus are set to play away at the Bentigodi stadium against Hellas Verona.
Therefore, the club’s official twitter account decided to take us back all the way to the 2014/15 season to celebrate an incredible goal scored by Roberto Pereyra against the Gialloblu.
Although the match ended 2-2, the Argentine’s opener rightfully stole all the highlights.
The current Udinese midfielder received the ball from midfield, took it all the way to the edge of the box, before unleashing a spectacular curler that landed in the top far corner of the goal.
𝙿𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚢𝚛𝚊 𝚙𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚒𝚜𝚒𝚘𝚗 🆚 𝚅𝚎𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚊! 🎯⚽️🗑#VeronaJuve #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/n5UN47VpvC
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 27, 2021
