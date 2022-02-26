Trezeguet Juventus
Video – When Trezeguet led Juventus to a resounding victory at Empoli

February 26, 2022 - 3:00 pm

On Saturday, Juventus will take on Empoli at the Stadio Carlo Castellani. The club’s official Twitter account reminded us of the Bianconeri’s resounding win in Tuscany back in September 2005.

David Trezeguet was the main star of the show, scoring a personal brace in a 4-0 routing.

The Frenchman broke the deadlock with low drive after being put through on goal by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He would then end the goal carnival with a brilliant lob.

In between Trezeguet’s goals, Patrick Vieira scored a header and Mauro Camoranesi grabbed another one with a deflected effort.

