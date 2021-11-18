Club News

Video – When Vidal’s brace earned Juventus an away win against Lazio

November 18, 2021 - 11:45 pm

Prior to the big weekend clash at the Olimpico Stadium, we take you back in time for some of our happy memories against Lazio away from home.

In 2012/13, Lazio were hoping to be the lone team that doesn’t suffer a defeat at the hands of Antonio Conte’s men throughout the campaign.

The Biancocelesti had previously held the Old Lady to a goalless draw in Turin, but Arturo Vidal had different plans for the return fixture.

The Chilean opened the scoring from the spot, before completing his brace with a cold finish in front of goal as the match ended 2-0 in favor of the Old Lady.

