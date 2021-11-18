Video – When Vidal’s brace earned Juventus an away win against Lazio

Prior to the big weekend clash at the Olimpico Stadium, we take you back in time for some of our happy memories against Lazio away from home.

In 2012/13, Lazio were hoping to be the lone team that doesn’t suffer a defeat at the hands of Antonio Conte’s men throughout the campaign.

The Biancocelesti had previously held the Old Lady to a goalless draw in Turin, but Arturo Vidal had different plans for the return fixture.

The Chilean opened the scoring from the spot, before completing his brace with a cold finish in front of goal as the match ended 2-0 in favor of the Old Lady.