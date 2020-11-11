Transfers, Videos

Video: Who is Juventus’ wonderkid target Brenner? Skills, Goals & Assists

November 11, 2020 - 12:02 pm

CalcioMercato has stated that Juventus have joined the race to sign Sao Paolo wonderkid Brenner, but who is he?

The 20 year-old striker has been attracting plenty of interest this season, having score 15 times as well as being credited with three assists in his breakthrough term.

PSG, Ajax, Juventus, Lazio and AC Milan are all believed to be taking a close look at the youngster’s progress ahead of a potential move.

You will see below that this young striker has the makings of a superstar, with his outrageous skill, trickery and eye for goal a big stand-out for such an inexperienced individual.

Brenner’s mother is part-Italian, which could well play to our advantage as we eye his capture, and while he has a 50 million euros release clause in his contract, his club may not expect to receive such a fee.

Should Juve make the Sao Paolo star a priority signing?

