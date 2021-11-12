Video: Who is wonderkid Julian Alvarez who is being linked with Juventus?

Juventus are currently being linked with a move to sign River Plate forward Julian Alvarez, but who is he?

The 21 year-old already has four caps for the senior Argentina side, and is naturally attracting interest from a number of European sides.

Claudio Pasqualin named Juventus(via TuttoJuve) as ‘very present’ when asked about the young forward’s interest from the top Italian sides: “I have a relative knowledge of the South American market. I know that there are real talents and that there is a very important hunt for them. Juventus is very present in those realities.”

With our interest being confirmed by certain sources, it seems natural to be keen to find out more about the player who most of us on the continent will not know too much about.

He made his debut for River back in 2018, and has already scored 20 league goals since breaking through into the senior side.

Alvarez is equally comfortable playing as a CF or on the right wing, and has neat feat which makes him extremely difficult to dispossess, and equally tough to tackle. He has a keen eye for goal as you will see below.

Alvarez clearly has a lot of talent and immense potential, but whether he is ready for a move to Juventus in the near future remains to be seen.

Patrick