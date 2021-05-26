Club News

Video – With 22/22 wins, Juventus Women celebrate their perfect season

May 26, 2021 - 1:00 am

After beating Atalanta on the last day of the campaign, Juventus Women completed an incredible achievement – winning each of their 22 Serie A matches.

Since its foundation in 2017, the Bianconeri have been dominating women football in Italy, winning their fourth straight Scudetto title.

In the presence of club president Andrea Agnelli, the champions celebrated their perfect season by honoring their departing manager Rita Guarino, before lifting the trophy.

Whilst the ladies will probably maintain their upper-hand on Italian football for years to come, let’s hope that they can soon prove themselves against Europe’s elite in the Champions League starting next season.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ligt

Two Juventus stars named amongst Under-23 best lineup – (Image)

May 26, 2021
Buffon Pinsoglio

“Thank you Gigi” – Pinsoglio bids Buffon emotional farewell

May 25, 2021
Gasperini

Juventus considering Italian veteran as Pirlo’s replacement

May 25, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.