Video: Wojciech Szczesny gifts Udinese a second to level with Juventus

Wojciesch Szczesny is having a night to remember after gifting Udinese two goals, leaving Juventus at risk of dropping points.
The Old Lady were looking comfortable at half-time with their 2-0 lead, but with five minutes left to play, we find ourselves at 2-2, with the goalkeeper at fault for both.
This latest goal came as the Pole failed to clear the ball, and kicks it against the in-running attacker to block, and he falls perfectly for Delofeu.
Pictures courtesy of Astro Supersport
Can Juventus get a late goal to reclaim all three points?
Patrick
Embarrassing.Juve had a chance to sign Donnuruma but they allow him to go to psg. They could have kept Buffon.