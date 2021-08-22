Video: Wojciech Szczesny gifts Udinese a second to level with Juventus

Wojciesch Szczesny is having a night to remember after gifting Udinese two goals, leaving Juventus at risk of dropping points.

The Old Lady were looking comfortable at half-time with their 2-0 lead, but with five minutes left to play, we find ourselves at 2-2, with the goalkeeper at fault for both.

This latest goal came as the Pole failed to clear the ball, and kicks it against the in-running attacker to block, and he falls perfectly for Delofeu.

Pictures courtesy of Astro Supersport

Can Juventus get a late goal to reclaim all three points?

