De Paul
Videos

Video: Wojciech Szczesny gifts Udinese a second to level with Juventus

August 22, 2021 - 7:22 pm

Wojciesch Szczesny is having a night to remember after gifting Udinese two goals, leaving Juventus at risk of dropping points.

The Old Lady were looking comfortable at half-time with their 2-0 lead, but with five minutes left to play, we find ourselves at 2-2, with the goalkeeper at fault for both.

This latest goal came as the Pole failed to clear the ball, and kicks it against the in-running attacker to block, and he falls perfectly for Delofeu.

Pictures courtesy of Astro Supersport

Can Juventus get a late goal to reclaim all three points?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus throw away two-goal lead against Udinese with fingers pointing at Szczesny

August 22, 2021
Szczesny

Video: Szczesny mistake allows Udinese back into the match with early second-half goal

August 22, 2021
cuadrado

Video: Juan Cuadrado doubles Juventus’s lead over Udinese

August 22, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Justin August 22, 2021 at 7:39 pm

    Embarrassing.Juve had a chance to sign Donnuruma but they allow him to go to psg. They could have kept Buffon.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.