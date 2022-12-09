Video – Wojciech Szczesny’s best Juventus highlights in 2022

Despite the club’s lackluster performances, Wojciech Szczesny displayed his prowess throughout the year with a flurry of jaw-dropping saves.

The official Juventus YouTube channel paid tribute to the Polish goalkeeper with a compilation that featured his best highlights from 2022.

The montage includes his stunning penalty save against Sampdoria’s Antonio Candreva and a host of impressive efforts against the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu during the Old Lady’s recent Derby d’Italia win over Inter.