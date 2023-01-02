Video – World Champions Di Maria and Paredes rejoin Juventus training

Last November, eleven Juventus players departed towards Doha to take part in the 2022 World Cup. On Monday, the last two remaining stars have now reunited with their teammates in Turin.

Of course we’re talking about Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes who have made their triumphant return as world champions after lifting the iconic trophy as a part of the Argentine squad.

Bianconeri fans will be expecting a bit more from the duo who haven’t truly displayed their best football since joining the club last summer.