Paredes Di Maria
Club News

Video – World Champions Di Maria and Paredes rejoin Juventus training

January 2, 2023 - 12:00 pm

Last November, eleven Juventus players departed towards Doha to take part in the 2022 World Cup. On Monday, the last two remaining stars have now reunited with their teammates in Turin.

Of course we’re talking about Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes who have made their triumphant return as world champions after lifting the iconic trophy as a part of the Argentine squad.

Bianconeri fans will be expecting a bit more from the duo who haven’t truly displayed their best football since joining the club last summer.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Locatelli

Early probable Juventus formation for Cremonese match: Rabiot from the start?

January 2, 2023
Szczesny

Positive updates on Szczesny’s condition ahead of the restart

January 2, 2023
Cambiaso

Young Juventus loanee to replace departing fullbacks next season

January 2, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.