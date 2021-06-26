Video – Would Locatelli be a starter at Juventus? Here’s Del Piero’s view

Manuel Locatelli is widely expected to complete a move to Juventus after the conclusion of Euro 2020, but will he be able to lock himself a starting spot?

Club icon and ESPN pundit, Alessandro Del Piero, believes that the Old Lady are doing the right move, but the Sassuolo star might need a whole season before cementing himself as a starter in Turin.

The 2006 World Cup winner might be basing his opinion on the experiences of the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Adrien Rabiot who took their time before integrating into the starting lineup.