The new Juventus jersey is still doing the rounds on social media, with legendary wrestler Rey Mysterio becoming the latest celebrity to pose with the famous Black-and-White stripes.

The official WWE X account posted a video showing the Mexican-American superstar receiving a personalized Bianconeri shirt with the Number 11 on the back.

The club’s new home jersey had a good reception among Juventus supporters, unlike the yellow away kit which proved less popular with the fanbase.