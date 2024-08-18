The new Juventus jersey is still doing the rounds on social media, with legendary wrestler Rey Mysterio becoming the latest celebrity to pose with the famous Black-and-White stripes.
The official WWE X account posted a video showing the Mexican-American superstar receiving a personalized Bianconeri shirt with the Number 11 on the back.
The club’s new home jersey had a good reception among Juventus supporters, unlike the yellow away kit which proved less popular with the fanbase.
.@juventusfc gifted @reymysterio his own personalized Juventus jersey at @FanaticsFest! ⚽️ @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/aDMsEhLJ1F
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2024
