At the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, three Juventus loanees worked together to score the equalizer that earned Frosinone a valuable away point against Hellas Verona.

Matias Soulé delivered the corner kick while his compatriot Enzo Barrenechea headed it towards the far post, allowing Kaio Jorge to nod it home.

This is the Brazilian’s third goal of the season. He has now scored in back-to-back weekends after finding the back of the net in the win against Cagliari.