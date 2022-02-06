Zakaria
Serie A, Videos

Video: Zakaria also scores on debut to double Juve’s lead

February 6, 2022 - 9:15 pm

Juventus have moved 2-0 up against Verona with Denis Zakaria adding to Dusan Vlahovic’s opener.

The Old Lady were ecstatic in celebrating the dawn of a new era as the Serbian striker fired us into the lead inside 13 minutes, and we have now seen our only other January signing score on his debut also.

Zakaria’s forward run in behind the defence was met perfectly by Paulo Dybala’s through ball, and he made no mistake in driving into the box before placing his effort past the goalkeeper and defender.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

It has been a fine display thus far, against an in-form Verona side who have played extremely well despite trailing 2-0, but what a great start for our two January signings.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Vlahovic wastes no time in scoring on his Juve debut

February 6, 2022
With the help of the newly acquired Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus will look to get win against Verona in the first game after the break.

Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Verona including Vlahovic on debut

February 6, 2022
Fabio Cannavaro

Cannavaro admits Juventus is stronger now, but can they win the league?

February 6, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.