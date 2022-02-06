Juventus have moved 2-0 up against Verona with Denis Zakaria adding to Dusan Vlahovic’s opener.

The Old Lady were ecstatic in celebrating the dawn of a new era as the Serbian striker fired us into the lead inside 13 minutes, and we have now seen our only other January signing score on his debut also.

Zakaria’s forward run in behind the defence was met perfectly by Paulo Dybala’s through ball, and he made no mistake in driving into the box before placing his effort past the goalkeeper and defender.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

It has been a fine display thus far, against an in-form Verona side who have played extremely well despite trailing 2-0, but what a great start for our two January signings.

Patrick