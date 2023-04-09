Ibrahimovic
Video – Zalayeta and Ibrahimovic combine to score the Goal of the Day

April 9, 2023 - 11:35 pm

On this day in 2005, Fiorentina and Juventus shared the spoils following an entertaining 3-3 draw at the Artemio Franchi.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a personal brace, including the last strike of the match which snatched an away point for Fabio Capello’s men.

The Swedish legend played a give-and-go with Marcelo Zalayeta who put him through on goal with an outrageous backheel assist.

The official Juventus Twitter channel picked this fabulous strike as the Goal of the Day.

