Video – Zalayeta and Ibrahimovic combine to score the Goal of the Day

On this day in 2005, Fiorentina and Juventus shared the spoils following an entertaining 3-3 draw at the Artemio Franchi.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a personal brace, including the last strike of the match which snatched an away point for Fabio Capello’s men.
The Swedish legend played a give-and-go with Marcelo Zalayeta who put him through on goal with an outrageous backheel assist.
The official Juventus Twitter channel picked this fabulous strike as the Goal of the Day.
Not every day you see a back-heel assist 🔥#GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/hVJXvlRH0V
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) April 9, 2023
