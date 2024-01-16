Former Juventus fullback Gianluca Zambrotta believes Max Allegri can play an important role in the club’s bid to win the Scudetto title.

The 2006 World Cup winner spoke to the press during the official presentation of the Iconic Panini sticker album.

The 46-year-old commented on the title race by highlighting Allegri’s significance to the Bianconeri cause.

He describes the Tuscan tactician as an excellent manager who knows his players well and has the experience to navigate his path towards triumph.