Video: Zapata fires Atalanta ahead over Juventus

Duvan Zapata has thundered home a strike to beat Wojciech Szczesny to give his Atalanta side the lead over Juventus.

The Old Lady have started second best in reality, with our rivals looking much more dangerous on the ball, and with that it will be no shock to see us fall behind.

Pictures courtesy of Ziggo Sport

I’m struggling to see how our side gets back into this, with our attack not having been our best asset so far this term, but Atalanta are hardly known for their defending. If we can find some energy and some fight, there is plenty of time left, but from what I’ve seen thus far, we are lacking…

Patrick