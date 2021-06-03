Video – Zidane, Del Piero, Marchisio and the best chipped goals in Juventus history

There’s something special about chipped goals. Whilst the goalkeeper is awaiting a powerful strike, some ruse players would go for the cheeky option.

Luckily for Juventus, they had their fair share of these type of stars. From Fabrizio Ravanelli’s lob abd header, to Alessandro Del Piero’s stunning long-range effort, the Old Lady’s history is rich with this type of goals.

Nonetheless, the stars of the compilation video released by the club’s official YouTube page are Zinedine Zidane and Claudio Marchisio, with two entries for each of them.