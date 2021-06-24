Video – Zidane’s best skills at Juventus

Goals, assists, dribbles and pure magic. This is the story of one of the greatest talents of all time, who displayed his talent at Juventus for five years.

Between 1996 and 2001, Zinedine Zidane was the toast of town in Turin. The Frenchman cemented himself as the best in the world during that time with his unbelievably classy touch.

The former Real Madrid star and manager celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, and here’s a compilation video from his time at Juventus posted by Mundial’s Twitter account.