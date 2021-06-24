zidane
Video – Zidane’s best skills at Juventus

June 24, 2021 - 5:00 pm

Goals, assists, dribbles and pure magic. This is the story of one of the greatest talents of all time, who displayed his talent at Juventus for five years.

Between 1996 and 2001, Zinedine Zidane was the toast of town in Turin. The Frenchman cemented himself as the best in the world during that time with his unbelievably classy touch.

The former Real Madrid star and manager celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, and here’s a compilation video from his time at Juventus posted by Mundial’s Twitter account.

