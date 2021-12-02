Video – Zidane’s fabulous freekick get the nod for Goal of the Day

Alessandro Del Piero is widely considered to be one of the best freekick takers in the history of the sport.

However, on the 1st of December 1996, the Juventus icon decided to leave it for the club’s newest French import, Zinedine Zidane.

The legendary playmaker’s delivery was so perfect that it left the Bologna goalkeeper stranded, earning him the Goal of the Day recognition from the club’s official Twitter account.

The strike eventually turned out to be the lone difference between the two sides.