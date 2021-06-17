Video – Zinedine Zidane’s best skills at Juventus

On this day in 2001, Zinedine Zidane helped Juventus in beating Atalanta on his final match with the Bianconeri.

The French legend joined Real Madrid for a world record fee at the time, and spent five great seasons in the Spanish capital before hanging his boots after the 2006 World Cup.

Nonetheless, Zizou’s time in Turin wasn’t any less memorable, as the playmaker cemented himself as one of the greatest players of his generation – if not the very best.

So check out the video posted on the club’s official YouTube, showcasing some of the unbelievable skills displayed during his five years at Juventus.