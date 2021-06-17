zidane
Club News

Video – Zinedine Zidane’s best skills at Juventus

June 17, 2021 - 9:00 pm

On this day in 2001, Zinedine Zidane helped Juventus in beating Atalanta on his final match with the Bianconeri.

The French legend joined Real Madrid for a world record fee at the time, and spent five great seasons in the Spanish capital before hanging his boots after the 2006 World Cup.

Nonetheless, Zizou’s time in Turin wasn’t any less memorable, as the playmaker cemented himself as one of the greatest players of his generation – if not the very best.

So check out the video posted on the club’s official YouTube, showcasing some of the unbelievable skills displayed during his five years at Juventus.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

dybala

Atletico Madrid offers Juventus exchange deal for Dybala

June 17, 2021

Opinion: Could Locatelli’s Euro 2020 exploits complicate his move to Juventus?

June 17, 2021
Bakker Juventus

Juventus tracking young PSG fullback – but here’s what they need to do first

June 17, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.